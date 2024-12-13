Juventus remains resolute in its pursuit of Jonathan Tah, eyeing the German defender as a potential free-agent signing when his contract with Bayer Leverkusen concludes in the summer of 2025.

Tah has chosen to let his current deal run down after failing to secure a move to Bayern Munich at the end of last season. Leverkusen, determined to defend their Bundesliga title, refused to strengthen a direct rival by selling the defender. This decision left Tah without the move he desired, but it also cemented his decision to reject a new contract with the club. Both Leverkusen and Tah are now reportedly resigned to parting ways after the current campaign.

The 28-year-old defender is determined to join a top-tier club that matches his ambitions, and Juventus has emerged as one of the potential suitors. However, the competition for his signature is fierce. According to Tuttojuve, Barcelona currently leads the race to secure the player, with Bayern Munich also in the running. These two clubs have the financial clout and prestige to outcompete Juventus in such a transfer saga.

Despite this, Juventus remains hopeful and is actively working to keep their chances alive. The report reveals that the club has already reached out to Tah’s representatives to understand the conditions necessary for a potential deal. This proactive approach highlights the Bianconeri’s commitment to landing the defender, even though they are not yet considered favourites.

Tah’s status as one of Europe’s top defenders makes him a highly coveted asset. Juventus views his potential arrival as a critical boost to their squad, which is undergoing a rebuild. While Barcelona and Bayern are formidable opponents in the race, Juve’s persistence underscores their ambition to compete for elite talent on the European stage.