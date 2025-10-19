Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Marc Guehi on a free transfer at the end of the season, joining a list of clubs that also include Liverpool, Real Madrid, and several other European sides. The 25-year-old defender has attracted widespread attention due to his consistency and composure at Crystal Palace, and his impending contract situation has made him one of the most sought-after defensive prospects.

Guehi was previously close to joining Liverpool during the summer transfer window and even underwent a medical, with Palace seemingly ready to sign a replacement. However, when the replacement failed to materialise, the transfer collapsed, leaving the defender at Selhurst Park. Despite this setback, Liverpool remains interested in Guehi, while other top clubs are now monitoring his situation, keen to secure a free transfer when his contract expires.

Juventus Remain Confident

The Bianconeri have been tracking Guehi for some time and remain undeterred by the competition. According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are confident that they have an equal opportunity to win the race for his signature. The club plans to maintain their interest and continue pursuing discussions, hoping to position itself as a viable option for the defender at the end of the season.

The Bianconeri understand that signing Guehi will require more than just interest; they must be prepared to present a compelling offer that reflects his value and potential. Their strategy will need to demonstrate both ambition and security, appealing to a player who has multiple options at his disposal, including moves abroad.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A Competitive Transfer Race

Despite Juventus’ determination, the race for Guehi’s signature is expected to be highly competitive. With several clubs vying for his services, the final decision rests with the player, who will weigh opportunities for playing time, development, and career progression. The Old Lady’s challenge is to convince him that a move to Turin represents the best choice among numerous suitors.

Ultimately, Juventus’ pursuit highlights their ongoing commitment to strengthening the squad with young, high-quality talent. Guehi represents an ideal candidate to reinforce their defensive line, but the club will need careful negotiation and a strong proposal to secure his services before other interested parties intervene.