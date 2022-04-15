Juventus refuse to listen to offers for coveted international star

Barcelona are claimed to have shown interest in a deal to sign Matthijs De Ligt from Juventus, but the club are not interested in entertaining such scenarios.

TuttoJuve claims that the only way that clubs will be able to land the Dutch defender would be for them to meet his current minimum fee release clause written into his contract, which they claim is set at 150 million euros, a fee that seems extremely unlikely given the Catalan club’s financial issues in recent years.

Premier League clubs have also been linked with a move to sign De Ligt in recent windows also, and it remains to be seen whether any of those big-spenders would be open to triggering his clause, but one who has been strongly linked with his signature previously is Chelsea, who currently have sanctions over them which means that until new owners can be found, their transfer business will remain closed.

I struggle to believe how it would make any sense whatsoever for Juve to sell, especially given the fact that Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci will not be able to play on forever, and allowing De Ligt to leave would give us too much work to do to build a new defence.

I feel like it would be unlikely that any club would pay his release clause either at this point, and think we can remain calm on his future.

Do you believe a club could come in and meet his release clause? Could the player consider pushing to leave due to our struggles in recent seasons?

Patrick