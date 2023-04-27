Juventus refuse to meet Sassuolo’s asking price for Frattesi

Davide Frattesi is reportedly an important transfer target for Juventus in this campaign as they seek to refresh their midfield in the summer.

The Azzurri star has emerged as one of the finest players in his position in Serie A recently and continues to do well when he steps on the field.

Juve has been rebuilding their squad, which means more new players will likely join them in the summer and Frattesi could be one.

However, that move will only happen if the Bianconeri find an agreement with Sassuolo.

The Black and Greens are a selling club and have a good relationship with Juventus, but it does not mean it would be easy for the Bianconeri to win the race for his signature.

Juve must be prepared to splash the cash and Tuttojuve reveals they have been told to pay 40m euros to sign him.

It is not a fee they want to pay and the report reveals it might make them leave the race unless a favourable figure is agreed upon.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is an impressive player and the transfer market is inflated, but he is worth less than 40m euros.

However, if Juve does not pay the fee, another suitor might do so and beat the Black and Whites to his signature.