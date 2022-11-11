Juventus refuse to take a break as they prepare to face Lazio

Juventus defeated Verona in Serie A yesterday to earn a fifth league win in as many games.

The Bianconeri are in top form now and they seem to be building momentum at the right time.

Their next game would be the match against Lazio on Sunday and they will want to win it and end this year in fine form.

Maurizio Sarri’s side is above them on the league table by just two points, so they could go into the break in front of the Biancocelesti if they win that game.

Usually, after a fixture, the players are given a day off to rest and return to training after that.

However, Juve did not observe any break after their win against Verona, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

The report reveals the Bianconeri returned to training today after the win and they are focused on earning all the points against Lazio.

Juve FC Says

We have just one game before the end of this year, so the players will have more than enough time to rest.

Most of them will not be involved in the World Cup and the club could offer them a break to rest.

For now, the focus should be on ensuring we beat Lazio and head for Christmas in a good position.