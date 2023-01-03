Juventus refuses to break the bank to land La Liga star

Juventus faces a huge bill if they want to add Joao Felix to their squad in this second half of the season.

The attacker seems to be on his way out of Atletico Madrid after falling out with Diego Simeone and the Spaniards are prepared to allow him to leave in this transfer window.

Several clubs would love to add him to their squad. However, a report on Football Italia reveals it will cost too much for a six months loan deal.

The World Cup campaigner will ask for a colossal salary and his club will want a transfer fee, with the whole package costing around 20m euros.

The report says Juve and his other suitors are not prepared to pay all that money to add him to their squad for the second half of the season.

Juve FC Says

Felix is a terrific player who could make an impact anywhere he goes to, but he is not worth spending 20m euros for in just half a season.

Atleti seems desperate to recoup some of the money they spent to add him to their squad and he also wants to make as much as he can from leaving Spain.