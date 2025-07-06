Juventus have been pursuing Leonardo Balerdi for several weeks, maintaining consistent interest in the defender and attempting to initiate talks with Olympique Marseille. The Bianconeri are eager to bring the centre-back to Turin, yet their advances have so far been met with firm resistance from the French club.

Balerdi has established himself as a crucial figure at Marseille, regularly delivering strong performances when called upon. His contributions have been vital to the club’s recent success, including their return to the UEFA Champions League. Recognising his importance, Marseille have made considerable efforts to keep him at the club and views him as a fundamental part of their plans for the upcoming campaign.

Marseille Stand Firm as Juventus Push for Transfer

Juventus are particularly keen to reunite Balerdi with Igor Tudor, who previously managed him at Marseille. The former manager’s familiarity with the player is seen as an advantage, and Juventus believe Balerdi would fit seamlessly into their defensive system under Tudor’s leadership. However, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Marseille have shown no willingness to enter negotiations with the Bianconeri.

The Ligue 1 club have reportedly made their stance clear. They will not entertain any discussions unless the offer presented is overwhelmingly in their favour. This has proved challenging for Juventus, who, despite their interest, are currently constrained by financial limitations and cannot afford to make an excessive bid.

Juventus Remain Hopeful Despite Financial Constraints

Despite the obstacles, Juventus have not abandoned its pursuit. The same report indicates that the club remain determined to add Balerdi to their squad, viewing him as a valuable long-term asset. The Bianconeri are said to be monitoring the situation closely in the hope that conditions might change, allowing for a more favourable negotiation.

Balerdi would be a strong addition to the Juventus defence, offering both consistency and experience. However, any potential deal must reflect a reasonable valuation that aligns with the club’s current financial strategy. For now, Juventus remain persistent but cautious, aware that any successful move will require both patience and prudence.