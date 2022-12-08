Juventus wants to sign Franck Kessie after his underwhelming start to life at Barcelona, which could force him to leave the Spanish club.

The Ivorian has spent most of his professional career in Italian football but left AC Milan for Barca as a free agent at the start of this season.

The Spanish side has now promoted more midfield youngsters, which has increased the competition for a playing chance on the team and left Kessie spending more time on the bench.

Although he has only just joined them, reports claim the midfielder is already on the move and could leave Catalonia in January for a fee.

Juve wants to bring him back to Italy and believes he has what it takes to deliver for them, according to Tuttomercatoweb, but they will face competition from Tottenham, among others.

The Premier League side is working hard to convince him he will thrive in England and should join them to start playing regularly again.

Juve FC Says

Kessie was one of the best midfielders in Serie A and continues to prove to be a top talent in Spain whenever he steps on the pitch, but it does not happen often.

We have struggled to get good performances from the likes of Leandro Paredes, and Denis Zakaria, among others and should consider adding Kessie to our squad to make it stronger.