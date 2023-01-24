Juventus refuses to give up on keeping Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has been in the form of his life for the last two years and now Juventus wants to extend his contract.

The Frenchman has entered the last six months of his current Bianconeri deal and remains one man helping the team this season.

Juve was eager to cash in on the World Cup finalist in the summer, but he has now proven to be one of the club’s key players and they want him to stay.

It is hard to be positive that it will happen, considering the number of suitors the midfielder already has.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve has still not given up on keeping the ex-PSG midfielder.

The club is willing to offer him the same 7m euros per season he makes now, but the Frenchman is likely to ask for at least 10m euros per season, plus other sums in bonuses.

Rabiot has been one of our most important players this season and the smart thing to do is to keep the Frenchman.

However, that will be easier said than done and we must be prepared to lose him if the France international does not accept our contract terms.