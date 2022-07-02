Juventus refuses to give up on Morata despite giving out his shirt number

Juventus and Alvaro Morata have unfinished business even though the Bianconeri have allowed him to return to Atletico Madrid.

The striker spent the last two seasons at the Allianz Stadium after arriving on loan from Atleti.

It cost the Bianconeri 20m euros for those spells, and they can sign him permanently for 35m euros.

However, they are unwilling to meet that asking price so far and have allowed him to return to Spain.

In what seemed like an indication he would not return, Juve gave his shirt number (9) to Dusan Vlahovic yesterday.

Some fans saw that as giving up on bringing him back, however, a report on Football Italia claims we haven’t seen the last of him in a Juve shirt certainly.

It says the Bianconeri will soon reopen talks to sign the striker in the second part of this transfer window.

They hope the La Liga side would have reduced their asking price and agree to sell him for not more than 20m euros.

Juve FC Says

Morata served us very well in his loan spells when he played for us between 2014 and 2016.

The Spaniard is one of our own, and it would be delightful to have him back at the Allianz Stadium.

But we can only add him to the squad again if it financially makes sense to us.