Juventus is working hard to bolster their squad as soon as an opportunity arrives.

Fans have blamed Max Allegri for the team’s poor performance so far, but it is clear that most Juve players are underperforming.

The club understands this and has backed their manager to remain at the helm.

They intend to bolster his team with new players who can deliver the goods for them and one man they have identified is Strahinja Pavlovic of RB Salzburg.

The Serbian is a national teammate with Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic, which could make things easier for the Bianconeri.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juve is not giving up on him and continue to scout the defender.

They will watch him for the rest of this season and probably make their move at the end.

Juve FC Says

Our current team needs revamping and young players are the ideal targets we should consider.

Our team has a lot of older and experienced players, but they have been overrun in several games, which is a clear sign we need to get younger men into the group.

At 21, Pavlovic will serve us for several seasons and his experience in the Champions will mature him a lot before we sign him.