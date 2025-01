Recent developments suggested that Juventus had cooled their interest in Silva’s signature, possibly considering alternative defensive targets. However, according to a report from Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri remain keen on the 21-year-old and plan to re-establish contact with Benfica in an attempt to reignite talks and push the deal forward.

Juventus’ defensive ranks have been stretched thin in recent weeks. Injuries to key players and the decision to move on from Danilo, who has been instructed to find a new club, have left the squad with limited options at the back. As a result, securing reinforcements in defence has become an urgent priority for the second half of the season.

Antonio Silva, regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young defenders, remains Juventus’ top target despite the challenges. The report claims the club is prepared to step up its efforts and make further concessions to meet Benfica’s demands, indicating how highly Juve values the player’s potential.

Bringing Silva to Turin would not only address Juventus’ immediate defensive needs but also provide them with a long-term solution in the centre-back position. His composure, tactical awareness, and ability to build from the back align well with Juventus’ style of play, making him a perfect fit for the club’s vision.

Juventus must act decisively to finalise a deal, as missing out on Silva could leave them scrambling for less suitable options in the transfer market. While the road to securing his services remains complicated, Silva’s potential impact on the squad makes the effort worthwhile. Fans will be hoping the club can break through Benfica’s resistance and land their prized defensive target.