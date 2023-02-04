Fresneda
Transfer News

Juventus refuses to give up on signing La Liga teenager

February 4, 2023 - 11:00 am

Juventus is refusing to give up on signing Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda according to a report on Calciomercato.

The 18-year-old was constantly linked with a move away from La Liga and one of the clubs that was linked with the teenager was Juventus, however, as is always the case these days, there are a number of Premier League clubs also interested including Arsenal and Newcastle United.

German outfit Borussia Dortmund are also being linked with Fresneda and they do have a huge reputation for nurturing young talent, something Juve is only starting to do.

For his part, Fresneda is apparently not interested in a move and the same report claims that he turned down a move to Arsenal and Dortmund in the January transfer window, it seems he wants to remain in Spain for now.

Juventus need to upgrade their full-back positions in the summer and he is seen as a natural heir to Juan Cuadrado, however, the competition is fierce and it will not be easy for the Binaconeri to secure his services.

JuveFC Says

There is no doubt that Fresneda is a talented boy but he is still quite young and with so many clubs interested it may pay for Juve to look elsewhere.

That said, a lot will depend on the youngsters wishes and with Juve being one of the biggest clubs in the world he may be tempted to sign for us. it is not always about money.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Milinkovic-Savic

Lazio remains determined to keep hold of Juventus target

February 4, 2023
chiesa

Chiesa’s mother opens up on his childhood and injury nightmare

February 4, 2023
serie a

Francesco Rinaldi says Serie A is almost worthless without Juventus

February 4, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.