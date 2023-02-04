Juventus is refusing to give up on signing Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda according to a report on Calciomercato.

The 18-year-old was constantly linked with a move away from La Liga and one of the clubs that was linked with the teenager was Juventus, however, as is always the case these days, there are a number of Premier League clubs also interested including Arsenal and Newcastle United.

German outfit Borussia Dortmund are also being linked with Fresneda and they do have a huge reputation for nurturing young talent, something Juve is only starting to do.

For his part, Fresneda is apparently not interested in a move and the same report claims that he turned down a move to Arsenal and Dortmund in the January transfer window, it seems he wants to remain in Spain for now.

Juventus need to upgrade their full-back positions in the summer and he is seen as a natural heir to Juan Cuadrado, however, the competition is fierce and it will not be easy for the Binaconeri to secure his services.

JuveFC Says

There is no doubt that Fresneda is a talented boy but he is still quite young and with so many clubs interested it may pay for Juve to look elsewhere.

That said, a lot will depend on the youngsters wishes and with Juve being one of the biggest clubs in the world he may be tempted to sign for us. it is not always about money.