Over the last few seasons, Juventus have increasingly shifted its transfer strategy towards targeting younger talent, particularly teenagers with high potential. This marks a departure from the club’s earlier approach, where there was a strong focus on bringing in experienced professionals capable of making an immediate impact.

Previously, the Bianconeri relied heavily on seasoned players, valuing their ability to deliver consistent performances under pressure. That model served them well for many years, but recent trends in football, both tactically and financially, have prompted a change in direction. In the last few campaigns, Juventus have begun to explore the benefits of signing teenage stars who offer long-term value, development potential and significant resale opportunities.

Juventus Track Leoni as Key Teenage Prospect

One of the standout teenage talents to emerge in recent months is Giovanni Leoni. The 18-year-old has impressed significantly with his performances at Parma and is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about young defenders in Serie A. His rapid development and assured displays have not gone unnoticed, and Juventus are among the clubs now keeping a close eye on him during this transfer window.

Leoni has been one of the best-performing defenders in the league over the past six months, showing maturity beyond his years. Given the attention he is attracting, it is unlikely that Parma will be able to retain him for much longer. The club are aware of the growing interest and recognises that they possess a valuable asset who could bring in a considerable transfer fee.

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Parma May Be Forced to Sell

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Parma are hopeful that Leoni will remain with them for further development. However, they are also open to selling him if the right offer comes in. Should Juventus decide to act swiftly, they may be able to secure his services before other clubs join the race.

Leoni is seen as a player with long-term potential who could also make a contribution to the Juventus squad in the short term. He is not expected to command an excessively high fee at this stage, but as more clubs express interest, that situation could quickly change.