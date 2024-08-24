Juventus is continuing its efforts to secure the signing of Francisco Conceição before the transfer window closes.

The attacker has been on their radar throughout the summer, and his profile excites Thiago Motta, who has requested the club to add him to the squad.

Juve remains active in the market as they look to bring in a new winger. They are currently in talks with several targets for the same position, including Jadon Sancho and Nicolas Gonzalez.

However, Conceição has now emerged as one of their primary objectives. According to a report from Record, as shared by Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus is determined not to give up on signing the young winger.

Motta reportedly views Conceição as an ideal fit for his system and is urging the club to finalise the deal as soon as possible.

The pursuit could be progressing, as the report notes that Conceição was left out of FC Porto’s squad for their upcoming match this weekend, suggesting a potential move might be close.

Juve FC Says

Conceicao is one of the finest wingers around and he will learn more from Motta coaching him.

However, Porto might want an obligation to buy before agreeing to send him on loan to Turin.