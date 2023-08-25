Despite Sassuolo initially closing the door on Domenico Berardi’s departure, Juventus continues to maintain their interest in the player and could potentially step up their approach.

Initially, the Black and Greens seemed amenable to allowing Berardi to depart the club during this transfer window, even providing a deadline for clubs like Juventus to make their move.

However, the Bianconeri were unable to meet this deadline, and Sassuolo now anticipates that Berardi will remain with the team for the duration of the current campaign.

Berardi is widely recognised as one of the premier attackers in Italian football and aspires to challenge himself at a higher-profile club.

Yet, a potential transfer to Juventus may be at risk if Sassuolo remains steadfast in their stance and declines to engage in negotiations.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Juventus continues to harbour an interest in Berardi and is poised to formulate an offer for the talented player, who was part of the Euro 2020-winning squad, in the upcoming days.

Juve FC Says

Berardi is a fine talisman for Sassuolo, so we can understand their reluctance to do a deal for his signature in the coming days.

The attacker has proven to be of the right quality and we believe he will make an impact at the Allianz Stadium, but he may require a lot of effort and money to sign him now.