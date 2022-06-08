Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been a long-term target of Juventus, and it seems he might finally leave Lazio this summer.

The Serbian is arguably their most valuable player, and they have worked so hard to keep him in their team in the last few seasons.

But they might need to sell some assets to buy new players who can fill in at other positions on their team.

Milinkovic-Savic has remained on Juve’s radar. As the Bianconeri bolster their squad in this transfer window, it seems almost a certainty that they will try to sign him.

Lazio, like most Italian clubs, hesitates to sell their players to the Bianconeri, but Tuttojuve claims Juve has refused to accept defeat in their pursuit of the midfielder.

The report claims they have competition from Manchester United. But that is still not discouraging them.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the best players in Italy in his position, and he could help Juve solve their many midfield problems.

That position was one reason the Bianconeri didn’t win any trophy in the last campaign, and they will hope he can join them to make things better in 2022/2023. But a move for him would be very expensive.