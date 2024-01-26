Marco Carnesecchi is a player that Juventus has been closely monitoring for an extended period, and there is a possibility he could join the club shortly.

The Atalanta youngster has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Italy, garnering attention during a loan spell at Cremonese, where he further developed his skills. Upon his return to Atalanta, he secured a spot as their first-choice goalkeeper.

While Wojciech Szczęsny has been performing admirably for Juventus and remains a reliable presence in goal, the fact that the Polish goalkeeper is in his 30s signals that his retirement is on the horizon. Juventus is aware of this and is planning for the future.

Calciomercato suggests that Carnesecchi is Juventus’ preferred choice to succeed Szczęsny as the number one goalkeeper. At 23 years old, Carnesecchi is a vital player for Atalanta, gaining valuable experience in Serie A.

Juventus might make a move for Carnesecchi either in the upcoming summer or perhaps a year later, but what is certain is that he is a key target for the club’s future goalkeeper position.

Juve FC Says

We need to start thinking about our next number one, and Carnesecchi is developing well at Atalanta.

In the next three seasons, he will be a very experienced goalie and can join us to be the number one in Turin.