In the next few hours, Andrea Cambiaso should make his arrival to Juventus. Genoa have already gave the 22-year-old their blessing to embark on a new adventure in Turin.

However, the two clubs are yet to conclude the deal, as Radu Dragusin remains reluctant to join the Grifone following their relegation to Serie B.

The young Romanian made his return to Turin on Wednesday for his routine medical checkups, but is holding out for an alternative destination.

In the meantime, the Rossoblu are exploring other possibilities, suggesting an alternative counterpart.

According to Il Secolo XIX via Calciomercato, Genoa were hoping to include Nicolò Fagioli in the exchange deal for Cambiaso instead of Dragusin.

However, Juventus, immediately shut down the proposal, as they don’t intend to part ways with the 21-year-old just yet.

The midfielder’s contract runs until 2023, but the Bianconeri are hoping to reach an agreement over a renewal.

Max Allegri wishes to have Fagioli at his disposal during the pre-season, before deciding whether to maintain his services for the upcoming campaign, or send him on loan to gain further experience.

Juve FC say

After proving his worth as one of the finest youngsters in Serie B last season, Fagioli deserves a crack at top-tier football.

Even if Allegri opts to send him on loan, his next destination must be in Serie A, as he has nothing left to prove in the second division.