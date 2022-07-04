Juventus remains very interested in a move for Nahuel Molina, and he could start the next campaign on their books.

His performance in the last campaign impressed the Bianconeri, and they want the right back to play for them.

They are not alone, with Atletico Madrid also keeping an eye on the Udinese man.

His present employers know they have a top player on their hands, and they are now prepared to offload him, but not cheaply.

Tuttojuve says they want 30m euros before they will release his signature.

However, Juve considers that asking price too high, and they can only offer 15m euros in cash, but they could add a player in exchange.

Udinese has to decide if this offer is good enough before picking the Juve player that they like.

Juve FC Says

Molina will keep getting better, and if we add him to our squad now, we would enjoy his talents as he evolves.

But we must be prepared to pay a lot of money for him because he has a good reputation in Serie A, and if we are unwilling to pay, another club will.

If Udinese accepts a player-plus-cash offer, we have several fine youngsters they can choose from.