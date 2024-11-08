Juventus has identified Lorenzo Lucca as a prime target ahead of the January transfer window as they look to strengthen their attacking options. The club has relied heavily on Dusan Vlahovic (DV9) this season, particularly after Arkadiusz Milik’s recent injury setback, which has limited Juventus’s options upfront. While Vlahovic has been performing admirably as their main striker, Juventus is eager to bring in additional support, with Lucca seen as a strong candidate to share the load.

Despite considering other options in recent weeks, including Jonathan David from Lille, Juventus remains keen on Lucca. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri have not lost sight of Lucca, who is still viewed as a primary target. The 23-year-old has shown steady form with Udinese over the past two seasons, catching Juventus’s attention as a promising addition who could make an impact in Turin. The Italian forward’s physical presence, aerial ability, and knack for finding the net make him a suitable partner or backup to Vlahovic, helping to add depth to Juventus’s front line.

Lucca’s potential arrival could be highly beneficial for Juventus, as his profile complements Vlahovic’s skill set, and his inclusion would allow Juventus to rotate their forwards more effectively. However, securing his transfer in January is expected to be costly. Given Lucca’s importance to Udinese, the club would likely only consider letting him go midseason if Juventus offers a substantial fee that makes the transfer appealing. Midseason deals often come at a premium, particularly for key players like Lucca, whose form has made him integral to Udinese’s lineup.

The addition of Lucca would also serve Juventus well in the long term, as he brings versatility and could grow within the team. However, if Juventus wishes to bring him in during the winter window, they will need to make a compelling financial offer to convince Udinese to part with one of their standout players.