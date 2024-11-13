Juventus made significant changes to their squad during the summer, offloading several players as part of a broader strategy to refresh the team and raise funds. Among the notable departures were Federico Chiesa and Matias Soule, who left the club as part of Juve’s efforts to make adjustments to their squad for the upcoming season. The summer transfer window was marked by what could be described as a mini-revolution at the Allianz Stadium, with a new manager at the helm, Thiago Motta, who had clear ideas about the type of players he wanted to work with.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus were satisfied with their decision to offload certain players, including Chiesa, Soule, Facundo Gonzalez, and Mattia de Sciglio, who have struggled at their new clubs. For Juve, it seemed the right decision at the time, and the squad appeared to benefit from these changes, with a few new signings brought in to strengthen the team. Under Motta, the Bianconeri have had a relatively good start to the season and the changes made were in line with the new manager’s vision for the squad.

However, the same report also highlights a player whose departure might now be causing some regret at Juventus. Moise Kean, who was sold to Fiorentina, has found his form in Serie A, scoring regularly for his new club. Kean’s return to form comes at a time when Juventus is facing difficulties in front of goal, which has led the club to reflect on whether they made the right decision in selling him. Despite a lack of goals during his previous stint at Juventus, where he failed to make a significant impact, his current form in Florence is making the Bianconeri question whether they should have kept him for the new season.

It’s important to note, however, that Juve’s decision to sell Kean last season was based on his underperformance. The striker had struggled for goals during the previous campaign, and it seemed logical for the club to offload him to balance the squad. But with Juventus now facing a lack of clinical finishing, Kean’s resurgence elsewhere is a reminder of the unpredictable nature of football transfers and the possibility that his goalscoring ability could have been useful in Juve’s current attacking setup.

While Juventus remains pleased with their overall summer business, it’s clear that Kean’s success at Fiorentina has caused some reflection. But, as is often the case in football, these decisions are made based on the present, and in this instance, Juventus opted to move on from a player who had not delivered the desired results at the time.