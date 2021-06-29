Juventus regrets not trusting Spinazzola earlier in his career

Leonardo Spinazzola has emerged as one of Italy’s top stars of Euro 2020 with his performances inspiring Roberto Mancini’s team towards winning the trophy.

The Azzurri has a strong squad, yet the left-back has managed to make himself a mainstay in the team.

He plays club football for AS Roma, but he started his senior career at Juventus before being sold by the Bianconeri in 2019.

He was never really considered good enough to wear the white and black jersey.

He is now proving to be one that got away from Juventus and Calciomercato says he has become the great regret of the former Italian champions.

He was one of the players that left the club after they had relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his duties in 2019.

They sent him to Roma for a huge transfer fee plus Luca Pellegrini in exchange, who is yet to break into their first team.

Juve now has just Alex Sandro as their senior left-back, but the Brazilian missed some games last season.

Spinazzola would have been a solid cover for him and perhaps would have beaten the Brazilian to become the club’s number one now.

Pellegrini is currently on loan at Genoa and will return to the club next month hoping to provide cover for Sandro, particularly if they sell Gianluca Frabotta.