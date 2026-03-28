Juventus had shown interest in signing Ederson during his time at Manchester City, before his move to Fenerbahce, and the Old Lady has continued to monitor his situation. Their long-standing admiration for the Brazilian goalkeeper reflects their intent to strengthen key areas of the squad.

In recent months, Juventus has placed considerable trust in Michele Di Gregorio, but his form has declined, raising concerns within the club. As a result, the Bianconeri are now open to offloading him if a suitable replacement becomes available.

Goalkeeping Concerns at Juventus

The club has been linked with several goalkeepers as they reassess their options between the posts. Among the names considered is Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, although Ederson has emerged as a particularly attractive alternative given his current form.

At Fenerbahce, he has enjoyed an impressive season, contributing to one of the most defensively solid teams in the competition. His performances have underlined his reliability and experience, qualities that Juventus are keen to add to their squad.

His ability to maintain consistency and organise the defence would be a valuable asset, especially as Juventus aim to remain competitive across multiple competitions. The club believes that reinforcing the goalkeeping position is essential for their long-term ambitions.

Renewed Interest in Ederson

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have now decided to reignite their interest in the Brazilian as they continue their search for a new goalkeeper. The report suggests that Ederson could be open to making the move, viewing it as an opportunity to return to one of Europe’s top leagues.

Such a transfer would represent a significant step in his career, offering him the chance to compete at a higher level once again. However, financial considerations may prove challenging for Juventus.

Ederson is currently earning a substantial salary in Turkiye, and Juventus may need to exceed their planned budget to secure his signature. Despite this, the club appears determined to explore the possibility, believing he could strengthen their options for the coming seasons.