Juventus is showing strong interest in Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson as he continues to shine in Serie A.

Bologna is having a very good season, and their manager, Thiago Motta, has been praised for their impressive performance. However, he has his players to thank for their outstanding displays, with Ferguson being a key figure.

The Scotsman has emerged as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A over the last few months, and Juventus is eager to ensure he becomes a part of their squad.

While Bologna acknowledges he is an important member of their group, every player has a price, and they are willing to sell for the right fee.

After scouring Europe for top midfield talents, a report on Calciomercato reveals that Juventus has rekindled their interest in Ferguson and might opt for a move for him over pursuing other targets at bigger clubs.

Juve FC Says

Ferguson is not playing for a very big club at the moment, but he remains one of the finest midfielders in Serie A, which means he would be an ideal signing for us.

He already understands the domestic competition and, at 24, should easily adapt to the demands of European football as well.