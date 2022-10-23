Juventus reignite their interest in Spanish left-back and will watch him against Benfica

Juventus visits Lisbon on Tuesday for a must-win Champions League game against Benfica.

However, winning the game is not the only business they will do in the Portuguese city. They will also be on a scouting mission for one of their targets.

The Bianconeri could lose Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, and Angel di Maria, among others, to the free agency market at the end of this season.

They have started scouting for replacements already and one player they consider the heir to Sandro’s spot is Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo.

The Spaniard has been one of Europe’s finest in his position for years at the Portuguese side and he is now running down his contract.

Juve intends to add him to their squad in the summer and a report on Tuttojuve reveals they will watch him in the game on Tuesday.

Grimaldo has been doing well at Benfica, but this game offers him the chance to show he can deliver for us.

The likes of Federico Cherubini will be in the stands in the game and they will hope he is on his best form in the fixture.

If he passes this test, we should make the decision to sign him and probably establish contact with his entourage before leaving Portugal.