Juventus reignite their interest in World Cup winner

Juventus will add a few players to their squad when the transfer window reopens and some of them would be free agents.

While we expect the club to spend money on players that they believe will solve a problem, we also expect them to look for value among the available free agents.

One name that has been around the rumour mill is Paul Pogba, but in the last few weeks, it seems Juve has abandoned their pursuit of the French midfielder.

He would be a free agent in the summer, but the likes of PSG and Real Madrid have also been linked with a transfer for him.

Both clubs can easily beat Juve to his signature, so the Bianconeri turned their attention elsewhere.

However, Tutto Sport reveals that they have now reignited their interest in him and Max Allegri wants to work with the World Cup winner again.

The midfielder is also receptive to the idea of returning to Turin, and this is a boost to Juve’s chances of eventually signing him.

Juve FC Says

Pogba did well during his first spell at Juve and it would be sweet to have him back in our team.

Although he would cost nothing, the midfielder might want a lot of money in wages and if it is higher than the limit the Bianconeri have set, this transfer could collapse.