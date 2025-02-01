Juventus appears to have given up on signing Kevin Danso from Lens after the Ligue 1 club failed to respond to their offer.

Despite Danso being open to a move to Turin, it seems that Lens has not given Juventus the green light to proceed with a deal. With time running out in the transfer window, the Bianconeri are now exploring alternative options in the defensive market to avoid missing out on potential reinforcements.

Juve has been targeting several players to strengthen their backline, and one name that has emerged as a top priority is Newcastle United’s Lloyd Kelly. Juventus has tried to sign Kelly in the past but was told by the Magpies that he would not be available on loan. However, the Bianconeri are now refocusing their efforts on a deal for the English defender, according to Calciomercato.

The club’s failure to secure Danso means they are now shifting their attention to Kelly, who is seen as a solid addition to Juventus’ defensive options. The 26-year-old has proven his abilities in the Premier League, and his experience could be invaluable for Juve as they continue to strengthen their squad.

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

If a deal for Danso falls through, Kelly could be the ideal solution for Juventus’ defensive needs. However, Juventus faces an uphill battle. Newcastle are not a financially struggling club, and they will only let Kelly leave if the Bianconeri make an offer they deem worthy. Juventus will have to be prepared to meet Newcastle’s asking price, or they risk missing out on this target as well.

At present, Juventus finds itself in a tricky position. Without a sufficient offer, Kelly will remain at Newcastle, and the Bianconeri will have to explore other defensive options. The next few days could be crucial for Juventus in terms of reinforcing their squad before the transfer window closes.