Juventus is actively monitoring several midfielders in anticipation of the upcoming summer transfer window. Despite securing Carlos Alcaraz on loan in the previous transfer window, the Bianconeri are poised to bolster their midfield further with additional acquisitions during the summer period.

Among the candidates on their radar is Maurits Kjaergaard, as reported by Calciomercato. Juventus had expressed interest in securing his services after the previous season. Currently plying his trade for RB Salzburg, the Danish midfielder, aged just 20, represents an appealing prospect for Juventus to integrate into their squad.

With financial resources earmarked for summer spending, Juventus aims to prioritise the acquisition of players who offer substantial value to their squad. Kjaergaard’s inclusion in their list of targets underscores his status as a promising talent coveted by multiple teams.

At his age, Kjaergaard possesses ample time for further development under the tutelage of Max Allegri, potentially evolving into one of Europe’s premier midfield talents should he complete a transfer to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Kjaergaard will be delighted that we want to sign him, but it might be hard to convince him to join us soon.

The midfielder is still just 20, which means he has so much time to develop further, and he might want to do that in Austria before moving to a bigger league.