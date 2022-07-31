Juventus wants to hijack West Ham’s bid for Filip Kostic after reigniting their interest in his signature.

His top form in the Europa League last season made the Bianconeri become interested in the winger earlier in the summer.

However, they soon turned their attention toward other players and West Ham made progress in their bid to sign him.

The Hammers are now close to completing a move for him, but a report on Football Italia claims Juve has recontacted his agent and asked about how close he is to joining the English club.

They also told him that they still have an interest in him and will add him to their squad if there is still a chance of that happening.

Juve FC Says

Kostic is one of the finest players around the continent now and he will certainly do a good job for us at Juve.

The Serbian might struggle to play regularly at the Allianz Stadium, but he would be a good backup to our current options.

At 15m euros, he is not expensive for his quality, but he is already 29 and has a limited time left on his current deal.

Juve might want to negotiate that fee down, but if West Ham agrees to pay it, they will win the race for his signature.