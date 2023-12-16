Juventus has rekindled their interest in Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg as he struggles for game time in England.

Højbjerg, previously one of the standout players in England, has seen limited opportunities this season.

While Spurs are reluctant to part with him, especially on loan, Juventus sees an opportunity to entice the former Southampton player to join them in Turin.

Despite Tottenham’s insistence that he will not leave, the Bianconeri remain persistent. According to a report on Calciomercato, Cristiano Giuntoli has initiated discussions with the midfielder’s representatives in recent weeks, aiming to revive the move and potentially make it happen in January.

Juve FC Says

Hojbjerg is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and is very experienced in European football, having had a spell at Bayern Munich.

However, we may struggle to sign him in January and probably have to wait until the summer to strike a deal with Tottenham for his signature.

Spurs will also want to get a good fee from us to add him to our group, which could make him too expensive.