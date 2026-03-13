Juventus have been following Jakub Kiwior since his time at Spezia in Serie A and have maintained a long-standing interest in the defender.

The Polish international is currently contracted to Arsenal, who sent him on loan to FC Porto for the current season in order to gain regular playing time.

His performances in Portugal have attracted significant attention, with the defender establishing himself as an important player during his spell with the club.

Juventus reignite transfer interest

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have now reignited their interest in signing Kiwior following his impressive displays.

The Bianconeri already possess one of the strongest defensive units in Serie A, but the club remain open to adjusting their squad at the end of the campaign.

Several players could depart in the summer, potentially creating space for new additions in defence. Lloyd Kelly is among the individuals who could leave the club once the season concludes.

If that happens, Juventus could look to strengthen their defensive options by bringing in Kiwior, whom they have admired for several years.

The report indicates that Juventus have been closely monitoring his progress in Portugal and views him as a player capable of improving their squad.

Porto option could complicate move

Kiwior’s current loan agreement includes an option for FC Porto to make the move permanent at the end of the season for a fixed fee.

This clause means that the Portuguese club have the first opportunity to secure his services on a long-term basis if they decide to activate the option.

Despite that situation, Juventus remain confident that a deal could still be arranged.

One possibility would involve waiting for Porto to complete a permanent transfer before attempting to negotiate a separate move for the defender.

Alternatively, Juventus could explore the possibility of signing him directly from Arsenal if the terms of the loan agreement allow room for another club to intervene.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the situation surrounding Kiwior is expected to attract increased attention, particularly if his strong performances in Portugal continue and further strengthen his reputation across European football.