Juventus has reignited their interest in Thomas Partey, as the Ghanaian midfielder is expected to leave Arsenal at the end of this season.

Partey has been on Juve’s radar for several seasons, with reports even suggesting he was close to joining them in the summer of 2023.

However, he remained at the Emirates and is now in the final year of his contract with Arsenal.

In recent seasons, injuries have been a significant issue for the former Atlético Madrid player, and Juventus is well aware of this.

This has made many clubs hesitant to pursue him, but since the end of last season, Partey has regained fitness and is beginning to demonstrate why Arsenal signed him in the first place.

Partey is a player Juventus would love to acquire, and the Bianconeri are exploring ways to bring him to Serie A.

Inter Milan is also interested in signing the midfielder, but a report from TuttoJuve claims that Juventus is not leading the race, despite their interest, partly due to concerns over his salary.

The report suggests that the Bianconeri are unwilling to offer him a substantial wage to secure his signature.

Juve FC Says

Partey would be a fine addition to our squad, but we need to be careful because of his poor injury record.