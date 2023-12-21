Juventus has reignited its interest in Atletico de Madrid defender Nahuel Molina as they continue to strengthen their squad.

The Bianconeri have been active in the transfer market over the last few months, particularly focusing on bolstering their defence.

Molina has been on their radar for an extended period, with their interest dating back to his time at Udinese.

Atletico secured the Argentinian’s services before Juventus could, but the Bianconeri have maintained their interest in acquiring him.

As Molina performs well in Spain, Juventus aims to bring him back to Serie A, where he already has a good reputation.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus has reignited its interest in securing his signature, considering him a key target for their team.

While they would prefer to sign him next month, Juventus can only add him to their squad on loan.

However, this approach is not appealing to Atletico; the report suggests that they are likely to reject any approach from the Old Lady.

Juve FC Says

Molina did well in Serie A, which earned him the move to Spain and he is very likely to do well if he returns to the Italian top flight.

However, we must be ready to spend a lot of money before adding him to our squad.