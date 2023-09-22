Juventus has rekindled their interest in Rodrigo de Paul as they brace themselves for a potentially lengthy ban on Paul Pogba.

De Paul has been on Juventus’ radar since his time at Udinese in Serie A, but Atletico Madrid ultimately secured his signature. However, Tuttomercatoweb now reports that Juventus has closely monitored his performances in Spain and has included him in their list of potential replacements for Pogba.

The Bianconeri seem poised to acquire a new midfielder in the January transfer window if Pogba faces an extended suspension. Their search for midfield reinforcements continues to expand, and it remains to be seen whether De Paul would be interested in returning to Italian football, should an opportunity arise.

Juve FC Says

De Paul is a fine midfielder who won the World Cup with Argentina last year, a proof of his quality.

He did well in Serie A, so if we bring him back to the competition, we will likely be guaranteed good performances.

But we do not expect him to come cheaply and Atleti may not be open to letting him leave on loan with a buy option in the middle of a season.

Every player has a price and as long as we are willing to pay it, we will get our man.