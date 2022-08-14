Juventus has reignited their interest in Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri as they continue their search for new players.

The Bianconeri have had a busy summer transfer window, and it doesn’t seem they have finished their business.

They just added Filip Kostic to their squad, but Luca Pellegrini went to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the rest of this season.

That means they are left with just the underperforming Alex Sandro as their natural left-back.

It doesn’t make sense to go through a season without another left-back and they want to address that.

Palmieri has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri and they also wanted him last summer.

However, he sealed a loan move to Lyon and has returned to Chelsea after a brilliant spell in France.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he has re-emerged as Juve’s key target in these last days of the transfer window and they are keen to complete the transfer.

Juve FC Says

We cannot allow only Sandro to be our left-back for the rest of this season.

The Brazilian is not getting better and he could get injured or suspended. That will leave us with no choice but to use players who are not natural left-backs.

But Chelsea might demand a huge transfer fee for Emerson.