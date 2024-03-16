Sofyan Amrabat was a player every top European club wanted to sign in the summer after his brilliant performance for Morocco at the last World Cup.

He also led Fiorentina to the final of the Europa Conference League, further enhancing his profile.

Juventus were eager to add the Moroccan to their roster, along with several other clubs who bombarded Fiorentina with requests for his signature.

However, Amrabat decided to hold out for Manchester United to secure a dream move to the Premier League.

With his contract expiring in 2025, United struck an agreement that would see them sign him on loan for this season and make the move permanent if certain conditions are met.

Amrabat’s tenure at the Premier League club has been disappointing, and he is currently even being benched by teenager Kobbie Mainoo.

It appears evident that United will not make the move permanent, and Calciomercato claims that Juventus has reignited their interest in acquiring his signature.

The Bianconeri view him as a key target and will do everything possible to bring him into their squad, especially if Adrien Rabiot departs.

Juve FC says

Amrabat’s loan spell at United has been underwhelming, but it could be that he needs to return to Serie A to get back to his best form.

However, we should sign him on an initial loan deal so we can be sure he is good enough for us.