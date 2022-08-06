Juventus has reignited their interest in Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek.

The Bianconeri are keen to add more midfielders to their squad in this transfer window after injuries to Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie.

Both players are key members of their squad, so their injuries mean the team will be without some of its best men for some time.

A report on Calciomercatoweb claims Van de Beek is not in the plans of Manchester United’s new manager, Erik Ten Hag, and the English club will allow him to leave the club.

They want to send him away so that there would be room for Frenkie de Jong to join them.

He has now been offered to the Bianconeri, however, the report adds that Juve is not looking to seriously move for him for now.

The Bianconeri will look to sign Leandro Paredes first before turning to their other targets like the former Ajax midfielder, but he is back in their plans.

Juve FC Says

Van de Beek has had a bad spell at United and it should worry us. However, he did well at his former club and he might need a change of environment to return to form.

At Juve, he will play often at the start of the campaign, but that could change when Pogba and McKennie return unless he makes himself indispensable.