Juventus reignites their interest in Nahitan Nandez

Juventus has reportedly revived their interest in securing the services of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez as they continue to work on their summer transfer plans.

While the Bianconeri have already secured the signings of Adrien Rabiot and Timothy Weah, they remain active in the transfer market, anticipating further additions to their squad at the Allianz Stadium.

Manager Max Allegri is keen to end Juventus’ trophy drought as soon as possible, and this summer presents an opportunity to bring in players who can contribute to that goal.

After pursuing Nandez for the majority of the past two seasons, Allegri appears to be on the verge of finally acquiring the player he has long coveted.

Juventus had initially targeted Nandez following Cagliari’s relegation from Serie A, but they were unable to finalise the move, resulting in the midfielder surprisingly remaining with the club in Serie B.

However, according to Calciomercato, Juventus has revived their interest in Nandez’s signature and is now looking to swiftly negotiate a deal to secure his services.

Juve FC Says

It was a surprise that Nandez stayed with Cagliari after their relegation because he was one of the finest midfielders in Serie A.

However, he might get his chance to play for a top club if Juve can pull off this transfer and add him to their squad before next season begins.