Juventus has reignited their interest in Arkadiusz Milik as they continue their search for a new striker.

The Bianconeri need a new frontman to act as a supporting cast to Dusan Vlahovic, and they have been targeting several names recently.

Milik is a long-term target of theirs, and they had wanted to add him to their squad when he was at Napoli.

He moved to Olympique Marseille instead, where he has remained until now.

Juve wants to bring Alvaro Morata back, but it is getting harder for them to achieve that, and a report on Tuttojuve claims they have revived their interest in Milik.

The Pole remains one of the finest forwards around, and he has been doing well in France.

His previous experience in Serie A makes him appealing to the Bianconeri, and they could bring him back.

Juve FC Says

Milik did very well in Serie A, and he should find life easy if we bring him back to the competition.

However, Morata understands our demands more, and the Spaniard will likely do a better job for us if he returns to the Allianz Stadium.

It also remains unclear if OM will demand a lesser fee to release Milik than Atletico Madrid is asking for Morata.