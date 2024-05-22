Juventus aims to add a new centre-back to its squad this summer, regardless of Gleison Bremer’s future.

Bremer is a target for Manchester United and several other top European clubs, and the defender could be sold by the Bianconeri.

Regardless of Bremer’s situation, Juve plans to sign a defender at the end of this season, especially with Daniele Rugani and Alex Sandro expected to leave the club.

Their main target is Riccardo Calafiori, who has been in fantastic form at Bologna.

If Thiago Motta becomes Juventus’ next manager and moves to the Allianz Stadium, he might bring Calafiori with him.

However, if Juve cannot convince Bologna to sell the defender, they have alternatives. One of these is RB Salzburg’s Strahinja Pavlovic, as revealed by Il Bianconero.

The 22-year-old has been on Juve’s radar for a long time, and the Bianconeri are eager to finally secure his services at the end of this campaign.

It remains unclear how much Pavlovic will cost, but Juve will first try to sign Calafiori before making a move for him.

Juve FC Says

Strahinja Pavlovic has been doing well in Salzburg, and at 22, he will be part of our team for the long term.