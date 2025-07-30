Juventus are reportedly among the clubs expressing interest in Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, who appears increasingly unsettled at the London side. The young Englishman has found limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge and is not currently part of coach Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Chukwuemeka’s lack of inclusion in the first-team setup became evident when he was loaned to Borussia Dortmund for the second half of last season. Despite his return to Chelsea this summer, the club have shown no indication that he will feature prominently in the coming campaign. While his situation would typically prompt consideration for another temporary move, Chelsea are said to be resisting such arrangements at present.

Juventus Monitor Chukwuemeka’s Situation

Juventus, meanwhile, are continuing efforts to reinforce their squad ahead of the new season. With a focus on adding attacking depth, the Bianconeri have compiled an extensive shortlist of potential acquisitions. Chukwuemeka was reportedly on that list twelve months ago, and, according to the latest developments, his name has resurfaced as a viable option in recent days.

Currently, the midfielder finds himself in a difficult position. Chelsea appears unwilling to retain him, yet he lacks a clear pathway to another club. Juventus could offer a solution to this impasse, as they evaluate players capable of enhancing their overall squad quality before the transfer window closes.

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Potential Role at Juventus

As cited by Il Bianconero, the Bianconeri are once again considering Chukwuemeka as a serious option. The report notes that the player is “back in fashion” at Juventus as the club looks to assemble a competitive and well-balanced group.

While Chukwuemeka possesses attributes that could inject energy and dynamism into the Juventus attack, any move will require a careful assessment of how well he fits into the tactical framework. The club will aim to ensure that any acquisition is not only talented but also compatible with the existing squad and long-term objectives.

Chukwuemeka’s future remains uncertain, but Juventus may yet offer the stability and opportunity he currently lacks in London.