All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus reject all Demiral bids

January 4, 2020

Juventus have rejected all bids for defender Merih Demiral and have no intention of selling the defender.

The 21-year-old has played a key role in recent games having impressed on his Champions League debut against Bayer Leverkusen.

English media have reported links with Arsenal and Leicester City however reports from the Italian press suggest Juve will not part with the Turkish international.

Tuttosport, Sky Sport Italia and others report that Juventus have turned down bids from Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, Leicester City, Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund as well as AC Milan.

Demiral is viewed as a key part of the future of the club along with Matthijs De Ligt.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Looking to the future – Will Juve give youth a chance?

January 4, 2020

Adrien Rabiot to stay with Juventus

January 4, 2020

Manchester United interested in Emre Can

January 3, 2020