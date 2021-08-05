Danilo Brazil
Juventus reject Bayern Munich approach for defender

August 5, 2021 - 1:15 pm

After a solid campaign in 2020/21, Danilo has caught the eyes of some of the top clubs around the world. The Brazilian is no stranger to playing at the biggest sides in European football, having previously represented Real Madrid and Manchester City, in addition to his current stint at Juventus.

However, the right-back struggled to find his best form following his departure from Porto in 2015, and even his first season in Turin was a forgettable one.

Nonetheless, the 30-year-old delivered the goods last season, acting as Andrea Pirlo’s wildcard. Besides his natural role on the right, Danilo served as a center back at times, as well as covering at left-back, whilst also playing in midfield at times.

According to Sky Sport via JuveNews, the versatile defender has attracted the interest of Bayern Munich, especially following his impressive displays at the Copa America.

However, the Bavarians’ offer (reported to be 20 million euros) couldn’t please the Italians, who prefer to maintain the player who is deemed to be an important part of the squad, especially due to his ability to cover various roles.

Nevertheless, the source believes that the Bianconeri may change their stance if the German champions raise their offer to 30-35 millions.

But with last scenario being an unlikely one, we can expect the defender to remain in Turin for at least another year.

