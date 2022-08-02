For the most part of the summer transfer session, Daniele Rugani has been an afterthought, with the management putting its focus on grander issues. Nonetheless, the defender’s future has now emerged to the scene, as the club is currently working on finalizing the last details within Max Allegri’s squad.

Since his arrival to Juventus in 2015, the 27-year-old has mostly been a backup. And despite the departures of Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt, little is expected to change in this regard, as Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti should be above him in the pecking order.

Thus, neither Juventus nor Rugani would oppose a breakup, but both parties need to receive a proposal that satisfies their demands.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have rejected a loan offer from Empoli who are hoping to bring their former player back to Tuscany.

The Azzurri have sold the young and promising Mattia Viti to Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, and have identified Rugani as a replacement.

However, the Tuscans are only willing to pay 1 million euros from the centre back’s salary, which means that Juventus will still have to contribute with almost two thirds of the wages.

The source adds that Empoli are now pondering on whether to launch a new and improved bid for Rugani, or contemplate other options on the market.

The Italian defender has a contract with Juventus until 2024.