In recent months, young Juventus midfielder Nicolò Rovella has emerged as a transfer target for Lazio.

With Maurizio Sarri as a keen admirer, the Biancocelesti are hoping to lure the 21-year-old to the Italian capital.

But according to Sky Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri refused Lazio’s offer, as they have no intention to part ways with the youngster.

The Old Lady signed the player in January 2021 following his breakthrough at Genoa. But he remained on loan at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium for another 18 months.

Last season, he took his game up a notch while delivering the goods for Monza. This positive experience opened the eyes of several domestic and foreign suitors.

Nevertheless, Juventus would like to keep Rovella at Continassa this time around, so Lazio will have to search elsewhere.

Juve FC say

In recent weeks, news reports have been suggesting Rovella as a possible bargaining chip in an exchange deal that would bring Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Juventus.

While this possibility could eventually materialize, the Bianconeri could live to regret it, as we’re talking about one of the most promising youngsters in the country.

Alongside Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti, the former Genoa man can help the club usher in a new era built upon the shoulders of talented young midfielders.