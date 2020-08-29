Juventus reject offers for players

Juventus have received enquiries from Manchester City, Everton, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United for three players but have rejected all interest.

The Bianconeri are in the process of offloading players not deemed part of new coach Andrea Pirlo’s plans for the new season, but are adamant on the future of certain key squad members.

Tuttosport report that Juve were contacted by Manchester City in recent days who asked after young defender Matthijs De Ligt.

City were reportedly prepared to match watch the Old Lady recently paid for the Dutch centre-back, however Juve director Fabio Paratici refused the offer outright, considering De Ligt an untouchable player.

Alongside, PSG, Manchester United and Real Madrid all made enquiries about Rodrigo Bentancur’s availability, but Juve consider him a pivotal player for the future of the club.

Finally, Everton, Wolverhampton and Leicester City all asked after Turkish international Merih Demiral, but once again, the answer from Juve was a ‘no’, given they hope to build the defence around the young Turk.