Juventus reject Premier League offers for 22 year-old

Juventus defender Merih Demiral has become the subject of attention for a number of clubs, and we have moved to reject initial offers for his signature.

TuttoJuve states that Everton and Tottenham have tested the waters with bids of £25 Million, which were rejected.

The 22 year-old has picked up only seven minutes of action in the opening league fixtures, but is not deemed surplus to requirements by any means.

The players keeping Demiral out of the starting line-up are no spring chickens, with Giorgio Chiellini having turned 36 years-old only last month, while Leonardo Bonucci has hit the tender age of 33.

Demiral is rated highly by the Old Lady, and I would be shocked to see him sold at all this summer despite the interest, and you would expect that he will pick up plenty of action in rotation, even if the above duo do retain their position as first-choice throughout the campaign. I wouldn’t be against both Matthijs de Ligt and Demiral overthrowing the old guard this season.

Daniele Rugani on the other hand is believed to be available to move on this summer, and has been linked with a number of different sides.

Gianluca di Marzio claims that Valencia had an opening offer turned down for his signature, with the club requesting an initial loan which included bonuses depending on his performance.

Pirlo’s side are not obligated to move Rugani from the roster, but with him currently fifth choice centre-back at the club, it would make sense to listen to offers.

Has Demiral shown enough to warrant regular action this term? Could he and de Ligt finish the season together in the heart of things?

Patrick