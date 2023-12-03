Federico Gatti has evolved into one of the most crucial players at Juventus in recent months. Despite initially struggling to secure a regular spot after his move from Frosinone, the defender has become a significant contributor this season, particularly in the absence of Alex Sandro and Danilo.

Juventus has recognised Gatti’s value, and a report from Football Italia suggests that they turned down a substantial bid from Nottingham Forest in the summer. The Premier League club reportedly offered €25 million for Gatti, but Juventus rejected the bid, anticipating his importance to the team in the current season.

Gatti has indeed lived up to expectations, justifying Juventus’ decision to retain him, and he has played a vital role in the team’s defensive setup during the ongoing campaign.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has been terrific for us and €25m would not have signed a player that can make this much impact on the team.

He is set to stay in Turin for a long time and if he keeps improving, he will leave the club as one of its legendary figures.

For now, he has to stay humble and continue to improve his performances as the days go by and hopefully, he will be a league winner in the summer.