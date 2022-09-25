Juventus rejected a swap deal for Kante in the summer

Juventus was busy in the last transfer window as they considered new men to add to their squad.

Matthijs de Ligt shocked them by asking to leave, and they wanted to offload him almost immediately.

The Dutchman eventually joined Bayern Munich in a big-money deal, but the Germans were not the only club that wanted to sign him.

Most of Europe’s elite teams have been scouting him for some time, and he had the luxury of choosing one of them.

The defender was also the subject of serious transfer interest from Chelsea.

A new report on Calciomercato reveals they were so keen to sign him they offered the Bianconeri a swap deal that involved N’Golo Kante going the other way.

However, Juve rejected the offer because they didn’t think the offer made sense, considering Kante is not as valuable as the defender.

Juve FC Says

It was a smart decision to reject the offer because Kante has become injury-prone.

The decision to sell De Ligt to Bayern was a better one. At least it helped us to make more money from his sale.

His departure covered for the signing of Gleison Bremer and others.

Hopefully, Bremer would be as good as or even better than De Ligt in the long-run.